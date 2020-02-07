Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Clorox Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clorox in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

Clorox stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.16. The company had a trading volume of 177,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,968. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

