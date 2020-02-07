Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Xcel Energy (XEL)

Xcel Energy (NYSE: XEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2020 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2019 – Xcel Energy is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

XEL stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after buying an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after buying an additional 507,559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,282,000 after buying an additional 378,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,558,000 after buying an additional 273,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

