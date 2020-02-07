Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ON Semiconductor (ON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2020 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

2/4/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.50.

2/4/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

2/3/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – ON Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – ON Semiconductor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Shares of ON stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

