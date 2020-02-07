Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 7th (ALNY, AMAT, ASTE, AUPH, AVAV, BJRI, CDNA, CLVS, CYTK, EBIX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 7th:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 176 ($2.32) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 144 ($1.89).

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

