Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,896 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $6,130,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $109,645.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson bought 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,790.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $332,651 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REZI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

