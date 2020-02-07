Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.28.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.54. The stock had a trading volume of 62,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,337. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $133.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,351 shares of company stock worth $24,197,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

