Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.85 Million Stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Domtar worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 2,233.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,636,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after buying an additional 173,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,941,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Domtar by 51.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 105,893 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 577.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFS. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.