Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.65 Million Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 39,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 310,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,634. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

