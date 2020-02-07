Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of BJs Wholesale Club as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,756,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 207,022 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 252,565 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,960,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 981,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 228,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 722,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 229,809 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 84,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $239,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,486.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,775 shares of company stock worth $1,428,557. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

