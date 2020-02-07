Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $222,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. 44,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 33.15 and a quick ratio of 32.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

