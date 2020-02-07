Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,770 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Jack in the Box worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

JACK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,700. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $380,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,598.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $260,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,609 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,056 shares of company stock worth $4,750,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JACK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

