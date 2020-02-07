Reviewing CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) and Ceragon Networks (OTCMKTS:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceragon Networks and CareView Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $343.87 million 0.49 $23.05 million $0.20 10.40 CareView Communications $6.10 million 0.23 -$16.08 million N/A N/A

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than CareView Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks 4.45% 4.90% 2.67% CareView Communications -214.71% N/A -167.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ceragon Networks and CareView Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceragon Networks currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than CareView Communications.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats CareView Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount/all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20GX, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company provides network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with NEC Corporation. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

CareView Communications Company Profile

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patient's room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients. It also provides Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; BedView module to monitor the status and availability of facility beds remotely; delivery mechanism for patient education materials; FacilityView module that monitors and records activity in any area that the hospital would desire security cameras to be placed; monitoring system for nursing alerts and reminders; and ulcer management systems. In addition, the company offers CareView Connect, a communications device and mobile monitoring system used with handheld mobile devices; NICUView that provides a live continual feed from the neo-natal intensive care unit allowing parents, friends, or families to view the newborn and obtain clinical information from home; and broadcast systems to broadcast various educational, informational, and service communications to patients and guests. Further, it offers guest services packages, which include PatientView module that allows family members and friends to monitor and videoconference with them in their private rooms; NetView, which allows the patient access to the Internet; MovieView module that provides a selection of movies access to patient, family and/or friends; and BabyView module that allows mothers to view their newborn child. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

