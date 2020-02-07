Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Hits $28.29 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, OKEx, DragonEX and C2CX. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $28.29 million and $2.07 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013589 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000846 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, OKEx, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, C2CX, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.