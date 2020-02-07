Rotharium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $236,273.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Rotharium has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00011639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $236,273.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.03014737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00215036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rotharium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

