Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $14.03 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.03. 28,714,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,051,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,399.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

