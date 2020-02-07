Royal Bank of Canada Increases Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $115.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.46. 91,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $447,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $79,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,680 shares of company stock worth $6,596,015. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 940,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,514,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,915,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

