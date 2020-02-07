Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell's score:

OTCMKTS RYDAF opened at $26.40 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

