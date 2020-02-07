Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Insider Buys £537,000 in Stock

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £537,000 ($706,393.05).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of Royal Mail stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £702,000 ($923,441.20).

Shares of LON RMG traded down GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 176.85 ($2.33). 5,926,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. Royal Mail PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 194.54 ($2.56).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

