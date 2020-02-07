Rubies Reaches One Day Volume of $220.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Rubies has a market capitalization of $56,724.00 and approximately $220.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008621 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.