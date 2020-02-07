Ruff Market Capitalization Achieves $8.04 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

