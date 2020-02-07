Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 399,183 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Element Solutions worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. ValuEngine raised Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ESI stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,986. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

