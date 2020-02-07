Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 44,148 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Pentair worth $18,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Pentair by 33.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pentair by 39.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 136,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2,874.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 874,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,664. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

