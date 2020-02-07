Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 86,186 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after acquiring an additional 239,995 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 61,270 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 115,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,281. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

