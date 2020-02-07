Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 181.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,378,855 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Deutsche Bank worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 337.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the third quarter valued at $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the third quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Deutsche Bank AG has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

