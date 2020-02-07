Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $53.24. 3,368,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

