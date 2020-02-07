Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 7,137,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,083. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.