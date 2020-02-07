Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,269 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 976.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.19. 19,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

