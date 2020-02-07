Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 158,967 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,967 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Hologic worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Hologic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 95,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $3,923,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $53.17. 1,782,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,616. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

