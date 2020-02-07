Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 16,579 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 4.39% of Utah Medical Products worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 218.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $62,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $86,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $149,277. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTMD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:UTMD traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $90.00. 1,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,080. The firm has a market cap of $339.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.78. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.