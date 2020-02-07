Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 30,043 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of ACI Worldwide worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,179,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,093 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 33.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 121,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

ACIW stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 301,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

