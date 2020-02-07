Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 40,516 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Ingevity worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $26,657,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingevity by 668.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingevity by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingevity by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77,835 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.77. 25,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,985. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John C. Fortson acquired 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

