Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 688,837 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,837 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.85% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $18,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 787,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 66,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

