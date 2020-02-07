Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 86,963 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.24% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 135.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $874,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,210,228.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $72,809.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,386,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,824,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. First Analysis downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. 40,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,533. The company has a market capitalization of $732.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

