Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of CarMax worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $35,843,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $19,004,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in CarMax by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 161,043 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 6,051.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $11,985,000.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $96.26. 73,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

