Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of FTI Consulting worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.83. 7,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $124.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCN shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

