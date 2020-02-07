Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,577,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,723 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $18,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 816.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 104.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 573,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 356.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 153,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

