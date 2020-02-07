Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,239 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Vulcan Materials worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 575,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,080,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,066,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.73. 27,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,677. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.68.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

