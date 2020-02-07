Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Genpact worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 4,455.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Genpact by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $42.57. 285,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,894. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.