Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 175.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,919 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $18,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

