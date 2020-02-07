Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.96 Million Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,018 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Extended Stay America worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,039,000 after buying an additional 3,988,717 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 2,410,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Extended Stay America by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,127,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after buying an additional 811,675 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of STAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 102,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,392. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Bruce N. Haase purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 293,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

