Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.69% of Kontoor Brands worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,526.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. 9,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,989. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.