Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 80.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.7% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 29,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 739.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.41. 1,068,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,672. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.65. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,222 shares of company stock worth $29,963,163. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

