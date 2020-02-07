Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.94 Million Stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.76% of Afya worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $10,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $10,256,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $7,961,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

NASDAQ AFYA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

