Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.16 Million Position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,155 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.15% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRET. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Shares of NYSE IRET traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.69. 70,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,259. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

