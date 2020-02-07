Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.27 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Generac worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Generac by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Generac by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

