Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.33 Million Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.74% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEAS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,823,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. 46,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

