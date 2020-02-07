Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.44 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,564 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 160,271 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 188.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 157,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

