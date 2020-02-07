Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 161.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,373 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Ralph Lauren worth $18,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $1,790,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,351 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,085. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.56. 808,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,337. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

