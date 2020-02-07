Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.97 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,890 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of Teradata worth $18,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Oakview Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,873,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 433,139 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 440,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 249,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 885,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 137,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,280,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. 4,181,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 195.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Martyn Etherington acquired 4,300 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

