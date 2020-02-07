Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,060 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Newell Brands worth $18,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 345.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

NWL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.06. 215,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,595. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

